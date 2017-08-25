Elizabeth Olsen cries over her red carpet outfits.

The 28-year-old actress has admitted she feels out of her comfort zone when she attends fashion shows, and will feel even more uneasy if she is put on a garment she doesn't feel ''great'' in, and will sob her heart out on the way to the star-studded bash because of the garment.

Speaking to ES magazine, the 'Godzilla' star said: ''It's not my comfort zone. I went to a Dior show and ended up getting to wear a look to the premiere in New York. I felt great that night just because I felt like I was in something that I love. Sometimes when I'm not in something that I love I cry on the way to the premiere and I'm posing with my shoulders as far back as they go.''

But once the star returns home from the do and looks over photographs taken of her, she then realises she had nothing to worry about because she still looked flawless.

She explained: ''Then I look at the photos and I'm like, ''It did look nice. Why was I crying?'''

The American star has revealed she is grateful she has landed a role in the Marvel franchise, which sees her portray Wanda Maximoff in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', because it has propelled her in the film business.

She explained: ''It gives you recognition in an international market. You then have more freedom of investors for independent films.''

And Elizabeth would happily take on a commercial deal to help her have longevity in her career.

She said: ''People want to be a part of something that's giving back to something else. I would like to be a part of that because it's something that I would be proud of. But it's also something that would help me as an actor trying to get films made.''