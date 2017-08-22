Elizabeth Olsen can't wait to turn 30 and is greatly looking forward to being ''older and wiser''.
The 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star is thrilled about reaching the next milestone in a couple of years time and is looking forward to being ''older and wiser''.
She said: ''Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman. What's so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can't wait!''
And as she gets older, Elizabeth has started thinking more about settling down and having a family.
Speaking about renovating her house, she added: ''[It] has been so much fun and stimulating creatively ... I was also thinking, 'There's this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.' Idon't know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: 'I think I could raise kids here.'''
Elizabeth also revealed she looks to her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for advice.
She told Modern Luxury magazine: ''I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I'd assumed no one would read it. They'd say, 'You know, even if you don't think anyone's going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].' It's all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They're very tight-lipped - notoriously so.
''I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I'll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, 'Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I'm a freak?' I don't want to think like that anymore.''
