Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of 'Avengers: Infinity War', have revealed why Scarlet Witch's accent has disappeared.
Scarlet Witch's accent disappeared in 'Avengers: Infinity War' because the directors wanted her to be less distinguishable.
The fictional superhero - who is played by actress Elizabeth Olsen - had a discernible Eastern European accent when she made her Marvel debut, but the duo behind the money-spinning hit, Joe and Anthony Russo, have revealed why they've decided to phase it out.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the brothers explained: ''We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons. One is you'll notice at the beginning of 'Civil War' that Black Widow is training her to be a spy, and two is she's been on the run, and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent.
''So if you're gonna try to disguise yourself or hide yourself or not be caught, you're going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent.''
The directors said that the decision to phase out the accent fitted in with their broader plan for the franchise.
They shared: ''Clearly Black Widow as a red head is an incredibly distinguishing characteristic for her, which is why she has blonde hair. Cap, we've seen Chris Evans walk around in public with a beard and no one recognises him.
''There are simple things you can do to your appearance that take about 90 percent of your visibility away, and for us it was very intentional that we would just keep stripping that accent down to show her acclimating and hiding.''
