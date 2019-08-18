Elizabeth McGovern reportedly had ''doubts'' about the 'Downton Abbey' movie script.

The 58-year-old actress - who stars as as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, in the much-anticipated movie - apparently told some of her co-stars that the script ''wasn't true to the characters'', but she still ''threw herself into filming''.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Everyone turned up excited about the film, and ­determined to make it the best that it could be.

''There was a real buzz among the cast. The only awkward note was hit when Elizabeth was heard commenting to a few fellow cast members that she felt elements of the script weren't right.

''But she obviously saw the bigger ­picture, because she threw herself into filming. You would never have known she had doubts, because she gave it her all.''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously said that the 'Downton Abbey' movie felt like a ''family reunion''.

The actress explained there was a party atmosphere on set as the cast got a chance to reunite.

She shared: '''Downton' changed all our lives.

''It's not so much a television show as this juggernaut which took all of us by surprise. I didn't expect to see my career take on this new direction at my age.

''When the series [first shown in 2010] ended in 2015, everyone was very emotional because it was the end of something so special, but everyone was also incredibly busy with other opportunities that came their way thanks to 'Downton'.

''Coming back felt like a family reunion. Everyone was in a holiday mood because it seemed such an achievement to be turning this show into a movie. We were all walking round with big smiles on our faces.''