Elizabeth McGovern hopes the 'Downton Abbey' movie lives up to the fans' huge expectations as she says it is for the viewers that ''loved getting to know the characters''.
Elizabeth McGovern says the 'Downton Abbey' movie is ''for the fans''.
The 57-year-old actress - who plays Lady Cora Crawley - says that the highly-anticipated big screen adaptation of the hit ITV series is for viewers who have ''loved getting to know the characters'' and she hopes the film lives up to the fans' huge expectations.
She said: ''I think so, it's certainly our intention. I haven't seen it yet but it is for the fans, it's for the people that stayed with the show that loved getting to know the characters who have been through very much.''
The movie will see the return of fan favourites including Dame Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess of Grantham and Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham and Elizabeth insisted filming was like reuniting with ''family'' and the cast immediately ''slot back in'' to ''old dynamics''.
She said: ''It felt like we'd never left, it was amazing. I mean it really is a bit like a family. We've been through so much together and you just slot right back in all the old dynamics just resume and we march on.''
The 'Ordinary People' star went on to tease that the film will pick up very near to where the show ended, and admitted it felt like ''no time had passed'' when she returned to shoot the movie.
Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', she said: ''It's not that much further forwards so we're the same year, the house hasn't changed very much. In fact I was surprised to see that not a blade of grass had shifted I felt like no time had passed whatsoever.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Samantha Abbott is a high school teacher who loves her job more than anything. However,...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...
Draw near and bear witness to Gillian Anderson, a very successful television actress (The X...
Delayed from release for two years due to the world political climate, Buffalo Soldiers is...