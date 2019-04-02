Elizabeth Hurley would rather be ''happy and single''.

The 53-year-old actress and model has no plans to rush into a relationship as she would rather be on her own but happy than ''miserable'' with someone.

She told the May edition of Red magazine: ''People say, 'Are you lonely?' and actually, I'm really not. I'd rather be happy and single than miserable with someone, that's for sure. It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful, but I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realise how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do.''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously insisted she will always be friendly with her exes.

She said: ''The thing is if someone's lovely how could you not be on good terms with them? None of us has ever done anything bad to one another. Hugh [Grant] and Arun [Nayar] are very important in our lives. Shane [Warne] is still a good friend; we were texting each other last night. Damian loves Shane's three kids, so we'll always be connected to each other in one way or another.''

Elizabeth had previously decided it was best to send her son Damian - who she has with ex Steve Bing - off to boarding school so he could have a sense of normality.

She explained: ''My mother helps where she can but she is a generation older and if Damian were at day school in London, aged 15, and I had to go away for work, I don't think she would have been able to cope with the challenges ... We're quite isolated. There aren't neighbours like there were where I grew up, when you could just get on your bike and say, 'Do you want to come out and play?' He doesn't have that. It was the right decision and he's very happy where he is. And now we have these great holidays every summer, on set. He likes that; he'd rather be on set than on holiday. There's part of me, though, that would rather be on holiday.''