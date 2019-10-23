Elizabeth Hurley would be a ''great deal sillier'' on social media if she wasn't a celebrity.

The 54-year-old actress has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and thinks it's a great platform for keeping in touch or ''stalking'' her friends, but she wishes she had a ''small private account'', so she could ''enjoy'' using it more - although she insists she would limit her use of the app.

In an interview with Vogue.co.uk, she said: ''It's a good tool for business but if I wasn't in the public eye I'd probably thoroughly enjoy having a very small private account, followed only by my friends - and then I could be a great deal sillier.

''And I do feel in our very busy lives that it's a brilliant way of keeping in touch; if you bump into someone, you feel like a bit of a stalker really as you know exactly what they've been doing, but I kind of like it.

''It's a force of good unless you're a teenager and do nothing but social media - but I probably spend 10 minutes a day on it.''

The 'Double Whammy' star's comments come after she recently ''made a vow'' to ''keep quiet'' about her personal life.

The 'Bedazzled' star won't be making any public statements about aspects of her personal life - including her love life - because she feels as though she ''talked too much about it in the past'', and wants to retain a bit of privacy now.

When asked about her love life, the mother-of-one - who has 17-year-old son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing - said: ''I made a vow a few years ago to keep quiet about my private life for a bit, because I decided I talk too much about it in the past! So I'm not going to answer that, but I will say thank you for asking!''