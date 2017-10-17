Elizabeth Hurley was never ''obsessed'' with hair and make-up as a teenager.

The 52-year-old actress - who landed her first modelling job over 20 years ago aged 29 years old - has admitted she wasn't bothered by her appearance when she was growing up and barely ever looked at herself in the mirror.

Speaking to The Daily telegraph newspaper, the brunette beauty said: ''I wasn't a teenager who was obsessed at that time with hair and make-up and looking in the mirror.''

And the model - who is the spokesperson for Estée Lauder, a title she has held since 1995 - has revealed she was ''more self conscious'' when she was younger, but 'The Royals' star doesn't know why she was that way because she has acknowledged she had a ''better body'' in her thirties.

She added: ''When I was younger, I was much more self conscious than I am now, which doesn't make sense because, in retrospect, I had a better body 30 years ago. ''

Elizabeth - who is also known as Liz - has admitted she had even less time to perfect her appearance when she had her son Damian in 2002 with her former partner Steve Bing.

She explained: ''When it's just you, there is a lot more time to worry about yourself. Once there's something else it just dissipates. You don't really have much time to look in the mirror and 'ooh' and 'aah' and pinch bits, because you're busy.''

And Elizabeth thinks youngsters nowadays don't ''hog the bathroom'' as much as they used to because of social media.

She said: ''I think it's just a teenage thing. They don't have to look in the mirror for hours now and hog the bathroom, because they can just take selfies. It's kind of the same thing. They have a retouching app - I think they grow out of it.''