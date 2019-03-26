Elizabeth Hurley was ''unprepared'' for the reaction to her iconic 1994 Versace pin gown.

The 53-year-old actress turned heads when she stepped out for the premiere of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', with then-boyfriend and film star Hugh Grant, wearing the black gown, which featured a thigh high slit and gold pins with the Italian designer's logo.

However, the 'Royals' star admitted the iconic look was created last minute when a PR company fished the gown out of a ''plastic bag'' and the star did her own hair and make-up in a small mirror she shared with Hugh.

She told the April issue of US Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh's premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.

''I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and make-up, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn't even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.''

And Donatella Versace thinks the gown - which was created by her late brother Gianni Versace - couldn't have been worn better by anyone else because Elizabeth ''embodied'' a strong ''woman''.

She added: ''Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn't afraid to break the rules. Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way.''

And 25 years later, the brunette beauty has stepped back into a slightly more ''demure'' version of the original dress for the fashion magazine, but admitted the 1994 gown ''still fits'' - though she wouldn't wear it now.

She said: ''I don't exercise, but I am very active, But just because it still fits doesn't mean I would wear it today - it wouldn't be appropriate!''