Elizabeth Hurley's TV show 'The Royals' has been axed.

The E! television series - which is based on a fictional royal family and stars Elizabeth as Queen Helena Henstridge - has come to an end after four seasons.

E! told Deadline in a statement: ''E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network's first original scripted series.

''Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions.''

However, it is believed that producing studio, Lionsgate TV, has been in talks with sister cable network Pop about a potential fifth season.

The cancellation comes three months after the season finale aired and eight months after showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by staff on both 'The Royals' and his former show 'One Tree Hill'.

25 women from 'The Royals' and 18 from 'One Tree Hill' have come forward with allegations against him.

Last year, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and a number of female members of the 'One Tree Hill' cast released a statement describing his alleged harassment.

Part of their lengthy open letter read: ''All of the female cast members of One Tree Hill have chosen this forum to stand together in support of Audrey Wauchope and one another. To use terminology that has become familiar as thesystemic reality of sexual harassment and assault has come more and more to light, Mark Schwahn's behaviour over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an 'open secret.' Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatising, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened.''