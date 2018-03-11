Elizabeth Hurley's nephew was ''repeatedly stabbed'' in a brutal attack in London this week.

The 52-year-old model was left devastated when she found out her 21-year-old nephew Miles had lost ''more than four pints of blood'' after he was targeted by four men on Ascalon Street in Battersea, South West London, at around 8:50pm on Thursday (08.03.18).

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday (10.03.18) night, Elizabeth wrote: ''My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood.

''A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine.

''By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.''

She then took to her Twitter account to thank the police and hospital staff for being ''fantastic.''

She said: ''My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. (sic)''

Scotland Yard are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to catch those responsible for the attack.

A spokesperson said: ''Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back. Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds. They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

''They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted. There have been no arrests.''

After she heard of the news, Elizabeth flew back to Britain to be with her nephew.