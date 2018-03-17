Elizabeth Hurley's nephew ''remains in great pain'' after being stabbed last week.

The 52-year-old model was left heartbroken when she found out her 21-year-old nephew Miles had been injured after he was targeted by four men on Ascalon Street in Battersea, South West London and she has taken to social media to give fans a health update.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend - who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx (sic)''

Elizabeth had previously taken to social media to reveal her nephew had lost ''more than four pints of blood''.

Taking to her Instagram account at the time, Elizabeth wrote: ''My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.''

She later took to her Twitter account to thank the police and hospital staff for being ''fantastic.''

She said: ''My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. (sic)''