Elizabeth Hurley regrets that she never got the opportunity to talk to her late grandmother about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 52-year-old actress has long been an ambassador for the Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign and working to raise awareness of the illness is something that's very important to her because she lost her grandmother and friend Jackie Collins to the disease.

Hurley didn't know her beloved granny was dying from cancer and she always wish she'd had the chance to speak to her about what she was going through.

During an appearance on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (10.10.17), the 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' star said: ''They didn't talk about it [then] and she didn't talk about it and it's a source of enormous sadness to me that I feel if she'd been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they've made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her.''

Hurley had been appearing on the magazine chat show to discuss the 25th anniversary of the Pink Ribbon, the international symbol of breast cancer awareness which was initially created by Charlotte Hayley to highlight the issue of funding in the US for cancer prevention.

The brunette beauty admits her main goal in life is to reach a point when the ribbon isn't needed because there is no more breast cancer.

Hurley said: ''In terms of awareness, so much has been achieved in the 25 years ... I'm sure everybody who has had this awful experience in their lives just had these terrible regrets that it didn't come sooner, which makes us so much keener to now say, 'There has to be a time when we don't talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn't breast cancer', we need to get to that day.''