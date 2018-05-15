Elizabeth Hurley thinks Meghan Markle ''looks incredibly princess-y'' and hopes she and Prince Harry have children soon.
The 'Royals' actress is very excited about the former 'Suits' star's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry and is looking forward to the day when the couple start a family.
She told People magazine: ''I think it's excellent news. Meghan looks incredibly princess-y, and hopefully there will be lots more mini princes and princesses soon for the world to drool over.''
The 52-year-old star loves wearing a crown to play Queen Helena in 'The Royals', so her best advice to Meghan was headwear-related.
She said: ''I'd tell her to grab the best tiara. I may buy myself one.''
Meanwhile, Elizabeth - who has 16-year-old son Damian from a previous relationship - has only just grown to realise that her friends in the US are baffled by some of the English words and phrases she regularly used.
The British star - who has created the Royal Social Dictionary for popular game Words With Friends - said: ''I lived in America for 10 years and constantly used all the words that I've added to Words With Friends. I had no idea that nobody understood what I was saying.
''My American friends must have thought I was very odd when I'd announce that I'd just 'dropped a clanger' or was 'feeling knackered.'
And the 'Austin Powers' star has a particular favourite word she wants to see grow in usage in the States.
She said: ''Americans have to start using the word 'naff.' It's the best word ever.
''You use it when you think something is cheesy -- but it's more derisory. You definitely don't want to be described as 'naff!' ''
