Elizabeth Hurley thinks Hugh Grant's wife Anna Eberstein is ''adorable'' and the actor couldn't be happier.
The 'Royals' actress dated the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star for 13 years until 2000 but there is no bitterness between them as they have stayed close friends and she couldn't be happier for her former lover, who recently married TV producer Anna Eberstein.
She said: ''He seems very, very happy. He has three children with his wife Anna, who is adorable, and he's a very happy man.''
The 53-year-old actress - who has a son Damian, 16, with former partner Steve Bing - caused a stir in 1994 when she walked the red carpet at the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' premiere in a haltered black Versace dress held together at the side with oversized gold safety pins and she had no idea the gown would still hold in people's memory today, especially as it didn't seem like a ''big deal'' at the time.
She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Not at all! How could I?
''In retrospect, it's an interesting feeling. A few years ago, I got a lot of calls wondering what I thought of the dress' 20th birthday. I have to say, I hadn't known it was the dress' 20th birthday - that was news to me. I'm delighted a dress I wore might be something someone would think about, but it wasn't really that big a deal to me at the time.''
Though the 'Austin Powers' star had to return that dress the next day, she still has a number of other gowns that late designer Gianni Versace created for her.
She said: ''I always remember a Versace one that Gianni made for me which was gold mesh with these big piette sequins on them which were hot pink and gold.
''I've still got it, I've still got all my dresses. I wouldn't get into them now but I still have them.''
