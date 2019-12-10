Elizabeth Hurley keeps letters from her ''crazy fans'' in a file labelled ''Nutters.''

The 54-year-old actress has claimed her and Queen Elizabeth have the same ''stalker'' and she keeps all the mail he sends her in a drawer with the strong label.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in the US, she said: ''In the office in London, we have a file called ''Nutters''. And every time, well, particular people send letters - they still send, you know, mail - they have to go into the Nutter file.

There's one nutter who - I don't even know if I'm allowed to say this - but he only stalks two people: I'm one of them and the other is the Queen of England. I probably shouldn't be saying any of this on TV. Take it all back!''

The 'Royals' star - who has 1.4 million people on Instagram - recently admitted that she holds back on social media because she's famous and would prefer to be silly.

She said: ''It's a good tool for business but if I wasn't in the public eye I'd probably thoroughly enjoy having a very small private account, followed only by my friends - and then I could be a great deal sillier.

''And I do feel in our very busy lives that it's a brilliant way of keeping in touch; if you bump into someone, you feel like a bit of a stalker really as you know exactly what they've been doing, but I kind of like it.

''It's a force of good unless you're a teenager and do nothing but social media - but I probably spend 10 minutes a day on it.''

Elizabeth previously ''made a vow'' to ''keep quiet'' about her personal life.

When asked about her love life, the mother-of-one - who has 17-year-old son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing - said: ''I made a vow a few years ago to keep quiet about my private life for a bit, because I decided I talk too much about it in the past! So I'm not going to answer that, but I will say thank you for asking!''