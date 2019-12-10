Elizabeth Hurley has a file for her crazy fans.
Elizabeth Hurley keeps letters from her ''crazy fans'' in a file labelled ''Nutters.''
The 54-year-old actress has claimed her and Queen Elizabeth have the same ''stalker'' and she keeps all the mail he sends her in a drawer with the strong label.
Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in the US, she said: ''In the office in London, we have a file called ''Nutters''. And every time, well, particular people send letters - they still send, you know, mail - they have to go into the Nutter file.
There's one nutter who - I don't even know if I'm allowed to say this - but he only stalks two people: I'm one of them and the other is the Queen of England. I probably shouldn't be saying any of this on TV. Take it all back!''
The 'Royals' star - who has 1.4 million people on Instagram - recently admitted that she holds back on social media because she's famous and would prefer to be silly.
She said: ''It's a good tool for business but if I wasn't in the public eye I'd probably thoroughly enjoy having a very small private account, followed only by my friends - and then I could be a great deal sillier.
''And I do feel in our very busy lives that it's a brilliant way of keeping in touch; if you bump into someone, you feel like a bit of a stalker really as you know exactly what they've been doing, but I kind of like it.
''It's a force of good unless you're a teenager and do nothing but social media - but I probably spend 10 minutes a day on it.''
Elizabeth previously ''made a vow'' to ''keep quiet'' about her personal life.
When asked about her love life, the mother-of-one - who has 17-year-old son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing - said: ''I made a vow a few years ago to keep quiet about my private life for a bit, because I decided I talk too much about it in the past! So I'm not going to answer that, but I will say thank you for asking!''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With his painfully dreary performance in Serving Sara, Matthew Perry proves he will never play...
Hugh Grant hit paydirt once this summer, in Notting Hill. Can he do it...
There truly is nothing quite like a Brendan Fraser movie, is there? Encino Man,...
It's an old question of what's right and what's wrong: if you could cure...
It's easy to understand why Brendan Fraser wanted to star in "Bedazzled." He gets to...
Disney's "My Favorite Martian" is bookended by the only two laughsin the whole movie. The...
Director Kathryn Bigelow may produce broad, middling big-budget fare when she has a studio breathing...