Elizabeth Hurley thinks she's ''much too old'' to wear a bikini in public.
The 54-year-old star - who has raised eyebrows with some of her eye-catching Instagram posts over recent years - has insisted she's shy about her figure, saying she's reluctant to wear a bikini in public.
Appearing on Susannah Constantine's podcast, 'My Wardrobe Malfunction', the actress explained: ''Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.
''I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.''
Meanwhile, Elizabeth - who has previously dated the likes of Hugh Grant and sports star Shane Warne - admitted in 2019 that she would rather be ''happy and single'' than be ''miserable'' in a relationship.
The brunette beauty - who has a 17-year-old son called Damian with another of her exes, Steve Bing - also insisted she doesn't feel lonely despite her single status.
Elizabeth - who was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 until 2011 - shared: ''People say, 'Are you lonely?' and actually, I'm really not. I'd rather be happy and single than miserable with someone, that's for sure.
''It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful, but I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realise how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes.
''I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do.''
