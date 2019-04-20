Elizabeth Hurley thinks actors are treated like toddlers.

The 'Royals' star took a lengthy career break when she gave birth to her son Damian, now 16, and when she returned to work, she realised how much other people did for her.

She said: ''I took the first years of Damian's life off from acting and when I went back I realised I was being treated like I treated my toddler.

''You stand still and they dress you, you eat when you're told to and if you want to leave the set to go to the loo, you practically have to put your hand up.

''Then they tell everyone on the walkie talkies, so 300 crew members know that Elizabeth's gone to the lavatory.''

But the 53-year-old star has no regrets about taking time off.

She told Red magazine: ''I don't regret it all.

''During that time, I based myself in the countryside, started my beachwear business, and we turned my farm organic. I was working very hard.''

Elizabeth is very close to Damian - whose father is her former lover Steve Bing - but she knows it won't be long before he reaches adulthood.

She said: ''He is a joy. He has a year and a half of school left, then it's up to him; he'll be a proper grown-up, but with interfering Mummy in the background.''

When she isn't working, the brunette beauty would rather be working in her garden than out partying.

She said: ''I wouldn't really care if I didn't go to another party ever again...

''I get so much joy from gardening, I've become obsessed with it. It's the only time I switch off.''