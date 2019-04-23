Elizabeth Henstridge and Zachary Abel are engaged.

The 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star and her partner of seven years - who is best known for playing Carter Anderson in the ABC Family series 'Make It or Break It' - shared their happy news with fans on Instagram on Easter Monday (22.04.19), and the 31-year-old beauty admitted she was both ''happy'' and ''shocked' by the proposal.

Alongside a slideshow of pictures from the special moment, one of the couple showing off Elizabeth's engagement ring and another of the actress in tears on the floor, she captioned the post: ''We have some news to share with you...

''A proposal in three parts; Happy, Shocked, Flip Yeah @zacharyburrabel couldn't love you more. (sic)''

The 38-year-old hunk also shared the same three images and posted a proposal poem in the caption.

He wrote: ''Matching tracksuits, chocolate dipped fruits, favorite flowers, and flying for hours. Parents' blessing, pillow dressing, bottle of bubbly, can I be your hubby? (sic)''

The 'Night Club' star also revealed that they have been together for seven years.

He added: ''Bended knee, you and me, floods of tears, 7 days 7 years. #engaged #fiancé @lil_henstridge.''

The couple regularly use their social media accounts to gush about one another.

On Zachary's birthday last year, Elizabeth thanked her partner for always bringing ''laughter and pure unfiltered joy'' into her life.

She captioned a selfie of the loved-up pair: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man who inspires me every day with his passion, perseverance and fart jokes. And fills every second with laughter and pure unfiltered joy. (It's you @zacharyburrabel) little did I know, 6 and a half years ago .... here's to a bazillion more (sic)''