Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson have signed up to star in Christopher Nolan's mysterious next Warner Bros. movie alongside John David Washington.
Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson have joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie.
The motion picture has been slated for July 17, 2020, a date Warner Bros. has been known to reserve for the director, after he completed the script on the upcoming as-yet untitled film, according to Variety.
An insider recently told how the mysterious motion picture is expected to be a huge blockbuster which will be shown in Imax.
But Warner Bros. are yet to confirm specific details about casting and plot details.
Debicki and Pattinson are expected to star alongside John David Washington, with Nolan due to produce alongside Emma Thomas.
Production on the hotly-anticipated movie is expected to begin later this year.
A July 17th release date could be a good omen for Nolan after he tasted big box office success with war movie 'Dunkirk', which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and raked in $526 million worldwide.
Washington rose to fame in Spike Lee's biographical drama 'BlacKkKlansman', in which he starred as Ron Stallworth, who was the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department.
And the 34-year-old actor - whose father is Hollywood icon Denzel Washington - has heaped praise on Lee.
Asked what Lee has meant to him through his own life, he explained: ''He's given men and women of colour a platform.
''We're not just in this industry. Both in front and behind the cameras. So many people - DPs, writers, and the assistants that go on to be directors and writers - come from the School of Spike Lee. He's almost set up an Institution of Spike Lee. We're all like his children. He's just so encouraging about that and he's so supportive.
''So, I just feel like I'm a part of this huge family, and a part of history. I'm connected to a Wesley Snipes and I'm connected to Giancarlo Esposito because of the history of films that we've all been a part of with Spike Lee.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Shakespeare's Scottish play returns to the big screen with earthy energy, visual style and roaring...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...