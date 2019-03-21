Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson have joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie.

The motion picture has been slated for July 17, 2020, a date Warner Bros. has been known to reserve for the director, after he completed the script on the upcoming as-yet untitled film, according to Variety.

An insider recently told how the mysterious motion picture is expected to be a huge blockbuster which will be shown in Imax.

But Warner Bros. are yet to confirm specific details about casting and plot details.

Debicki and Pattinson are expected to star alongside John David Washington, with Nolan due to produce alongside Emma Thomas.

Production on the hotly-anticipated movie is expected to begin later this year.

A July 17th release date could be a good omen for Nolan after he tasted big box office success with war movie 'Dunkirk', which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and raked in $526 million worldwide.

Washington rose to fame in Spike Lee's biographical drama 'BlacKkKlansman', in which he starred as Ron Stallworth, who was the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department.

And the 34-year-old actor - whose father is Hollywood icon Denzel Washington - has heaped praise on Lee.

Asked what Lee has meant to him through his own life, he explained: ''He's given men and women of colour a platform.

''We're not just in this industry. Both in front and behind the cameras. So many people - DPs, writers, and the assistants that go on to be directors and writers - come from the School of Spike Lee. He's almost set up an Institution of Spike Lee. We're all like his children. He's just so encouraging about that and he's so supportive.

''So, I just feel like I'm a part of this huge family, and a part of history. I'm connected to a Wesley Snipes and I'm connected to Giancarlo Esposito because of the history of films that we've all been a part of with Spike Lee.''