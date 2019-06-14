Elizabeth Banks agreed to reboot 'Charlie's Angels' because she wanted to make a movie about ''women at work''.
The 45-year-old actress has taken the help on the upcoming action film - which stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott - and was keen to show the bond between the spies and prove females have more complex things going on in their lives than their relationships with other people.
She said: ''I just wanted to make a movie about women at work, working together. I wanted to make a movie that was not about their boyfriends that they didn't see enough, or the cats they didn't feed, or the mother that they didn't call, because I don't worry about those things in my daily life. And so, in that way, I felt like we were updating the idea of 'Charlie's Angels'.''
Elizabeth thinks the time was right for the reboot because of the rise of things such as the #MeToo movement, which she thinks have happened because more women are in work than ever before.
She added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''I went back to the original idea in 'Charlie's Angels', which was that women were in the workforce.
''And all of the things that I feel are happening in the women's movement right now, whether it be #MeToo, or -- I say this in a time of dire straits for women's rights in this country right now -- but I feel like all those things are happening because women are in the workforce in greater numbers than ever in human history.''
Kristen recently claimed the upcoming movie is ''woke and grounded'' - but still light hearted.
She said: ''At one point I think we said it was woke and grounded, and everyone was like, 'Wait, is it still fun?' And I'm like, 'Yeah dude, obviously, it's 'Charlie's Angels'.''
