Elizabeth Banks wanted the stars of 'Charlie's Angels' to feel ''awesome and comfortable'' with what they wore in the new movie.
The 45-year-old director worked with the likes of Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott on the much-anticipated film, and she's insisted that the new movie won't be overly-sexualised.
Asked whether she incorporated the women's sexuality into this reboot, Elizabeth told Collider: ''We don't really - we play with that trope and then we dismiss it pretty early on in the movie. The women in this film use their brains and their wits.
''We had a mantra which was we are going to fight smarter, not harder. That was how we approached most of the action sequences in the movie.
''The women in the film, for instance, I had another mantra on set which was everybody gets to wear what they feel awesome and comfortable wearing and what they want to strut around in in this movie. Whatever makes her feel best coming to set. That was the attitude we had about how we shot the film.''
Elizabeth explained that the message of the story focused on ''women working together and solving a crime story''.
She said: ''There's not a big romance particularly in the movie - we have a little romance in the movie. But the movie is really about the women working together and solving a crime story and helping Naomi Scott's character take down a big corporation.''
