Elizabeth Banks has revealed she was told by an agent at the start of her career to get her breasts enlarged if she wanted to be successful.
Elizabeth Banks was told to get a boob job by an agent when she was first starting out in Hollywood.
The 43-year-old actress - who has starred movies such as 'Pitch Perfect' and 'Power Rangers' - has opened up about her first experience of sexism in the film industry when she was advised to undergo the breast-boosting surgery if she wanted to be successful.
During her acceptance speech at the Women in Film Crystal & Lucy Awards on Tuesday (13.06.17), where she was handed the Women in Film Crystal Award, she said: ''The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job. I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice.''
And Banks was so offended by the unnamed agent's suggestion that she did not work with him.
She added: ''I also did not sign with him.''
And Banks had some words of criticism for legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg for the lack of female lead roles in his movies.
She said: ''I went to 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jaws' and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made and by the way, he's never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don't mean to call your a** out, but it's true!''
Banks is pleased that more cinematic stories are now female focused and more movies are being directed by women and she has urged film fans to support these projects if they want more movies to be made.
Banks - who directed 'Pitch Perfect 2' - added: ''Buy a f***ing ticket to a movie with a woman, take them, give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film.''
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac perform an awesome cover of 'Don't Stop'.
'Aladdin' is rumoured to be starring Tom Hardy as Jafar.
The actor plays Mad Sweeney in the fantasy Starz series.
Pictures emerge of the best of Download 2017.
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
An unusually inventive approach brings this story to life, as the filmmakers get into the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
In the mid-1960s, The Beach Boys were at the top of their game. Having released...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...