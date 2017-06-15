Elizabeth Banks was told to get a boob job by an agent when she was first starting out in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actress - who has starred movies such as 'Pitch Perfect' and 'Power Rangers' - has opened up about her first experience of sexism in the film industry when she was advised to undergo the breast-boosting surgery if she wanted to be successful.

During her acceptance speech at the Women in Film Crystal & Lucy Awards on Tuesday (13.06.17), where she was handed the Women in Film Crystal Award, she said: ''The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job. I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice.''

And Banks was so offended by the unnamed agent's suggestion that she did not work with him.

She added: ''I also did not sign with him.''

And Banks had some words of criticism for legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg for the lack of female lead roles in his movies.

She said: ''I went to 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jaws' and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made and by the way, he's never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don't mean to call your a** out, but it's true!''

Banks is pleased that more cinematic stories are now female focused and more movies are being directed by women and she has urged film fans to support these projects if they want more movies to be made.

Banks - who directed 'Pitch Perfect 2' - added: ''Buy a f***ing ticket to a movie with a woman, take them, give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film.''