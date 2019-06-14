Elizabeth Banks joined forces with her husband Ma Handelman for their production company Brownstone Productions so they could ''make a life together''.
The loved up couple - who have two sons together and married in 2003 - first met 26 years ago, and she has opened up about her decision to start Brownstone Productions with her man Max Handelman.
She told the Hollywood Reporter: ''It was when we decided to partner up, basically. We've been together for 26 and a half years.
''And when we were looking at how to make a life together, I felt like he was a real bloodhound for material and had a really good eye for things. And I had more ambition for myself than was available to me in our industry, right?
''So I just kept wondering when the role and the movie that I was born to play was going to happen, and it just never was happening. I started paving my own way, a little bit out of necessity, a little bit out of ambition, a little bit out of resentment.''
The 45-year-old actress previously opened up about her first experience of sexism in the film industry when she was advised to get a boob job if she wanted to be successful.
She said: ''The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job. I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice.''
And the star was so offended by the unnamed agent's suggestion that she did not work with him.
She added: ''I also did not sign with him.''
She also had some words of criticism for legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg for the lack of female lead roles in his movies.
She said: ''I went to 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jaws' and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made and by the way, he's never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don't mean to call your a** out, but it's true!''
