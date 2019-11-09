'Charlie's Angels' director Elizabeth Banks is so grateful to her husband Max Handelman for always supporting her career.
Elizabeth Banks is so thankful that her husband is the ''strongest supporter'' of her career.
The 45-year-old actress-and-director says her spouse Max Handelman - a financier with whom she co-founded her production company Brownstone Productions - has ''saved'' her in ''all possible'' ways and was the person who gave her the confidence to step behind the camera and helm movies.
She said: ''Max was the first person to believe in me as a director and he is my strongest supporter. He's saved me in all possible ways.
''So much of your happiness depends on the person you are with and my husband and I are always side-by-side because we run our production company together.
''Max's belief in me has never wavered and I am driven to accomplish as much as I can because I want him to be proud of me.''
Elizabeth - who made her directorial debut on 'Pitch Perfect 2' and has helmed the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot - also feels very lucky she has a flexible job that allows her a lot of time off with her sons, Magnus, eight, and six-year-old Felix.
Speaking to Psychologies magazine, she said: ''We have help at home and I'm lucky that I have a job where, after I come back from working on a film set for lengthy periods, I get to stay for several months and be with my children.
''I have a good friend who works at the Department of Justice and she leaves her kids early in the morning and comes home late in the evening which, I think, is much harder.
''I spend a lot of time looking after my two young children. I love being a mother and everything that comes with raising a happy family. I've adapted pretty well to managing my time.
''There are so many working mothers who have a lot more stress than me and I still find raising two children can be exhausting - even when you have a great husband to help out.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
An unusually inventive approach brings this story to life, as the filmmakers get into the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
In the mid-1960s, The Beach Boys were at the top of their game. Having released...