Elizabeth Banks re-wore a Badgley Mischka gown to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night (09.02.20).

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal she'd decided to ask her stylists, Wendy and Nicole Ferreira, to re-work the gown she originally wore to the star-studded bash back in 2004.

Elizabeth - who is eager to promote sustainability in fashion - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''It's gorgeous and it fits...so why not wear it again?! Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women. And thrilled to partner again with @radvocacy in support of @nsifashion2030, which helps brands draw down their carbon use and achieve measurable sustainability targets. #radvocacy #repurposed #academyawards (sic)''

The Hollywood star subsequently posted a side-by-side photograph of the dress in 2004 and in 2020.

She captioned the image: ''Then (2004) and Now (2020) #recycle #radvocacy (sic)''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously revealed she hoped her 'Charlie's Angels' movie would convince studio bosses to back more female directors.

The filmmaker felt proud of the project, even though the movie - which starred Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott - was panned by critics.

She said: ''The main thing I want is to convince executives that they can trust women.

''If I deliver a good movie with this amazing cast, we made something really fun that people really want to see, I just hope I can convince more executives to trust us - just trust women with the job.''