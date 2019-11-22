Elizabeth Banks hails her 27-year relationship with husband Max Handelman as the thing she's ''most proud of''.
The 45-year-old actress and director met her husband Max Handelman - with whom she has sons Felix, eight, and Magnus, seven - on her first day of college when they both attended the University of Pennsylvania, and has said that almost three decades later, they're still as in love as ever.
She gushed: ''Twenty seven years. It's the thing I'm most proud of. I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together. We were constantly making decisions that kept us close.''
Elizabeth and Max, 46, work together on their Brownstone Productions company, which the 'Charlie's Angels' director convinced her spouse to join in 2002, when he was working on Wall Street.
She said: ''He worked an 80-hour week; I was traveling all the time in a career that requires me to film on location for up to six months of the year. Forming the company really was about trying to combine our professional and personal goals.''
The blonde beauty also explained that she's ''traditional'' when it comes to marriage, as she doesn't plan on getting divorced from Max because she's ''committed'' to him.
She added: ''[I'm] a little traditional when it comes to marriage. I think there are people that go into marriage thinking: 'If it doesn't work, I'll get divorced.' That's not me. You're going to have bad moments. You've committed to something. Do you value it or don't you?''
Elizabeth and Max welcomed both their sons via surrogate mothers, and whilst the 'Hunger Games' star was ''judged'' for her choices at the time, she's happy to see reproductive issues becoming less taboo.
Speaking to PORTER magazine, she said: ''I definitely think I'm still judged for what I've done and that people don't understand my choices, but I don't feel I owe anybody any explanation. And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I'm grateful for that.''
