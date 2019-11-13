Elizabeth Banks has revealed Kristen Stewart wanted her alter ego in 'Charlie's Angels' to be ''gay''.
Elizabeth Banks says Kristen Stewart ''wanted to be gay'' in 'Charlie's Angels'.
The director of the upcoming reboot of the action-adventure franchise has revealed the 'Twilight' star's character Sabina Wilson is ''definitely gay'', and that she wanted to make sure Kristen - who is not hung up on labels about her own sexuality - was able to be ''fully behind'' her alter ego.
Elizabeth told Pride Source: ''Kristen's character is definitely gay in the movie.
''I mean, she wanted to be gay in the movie and I'm like, 'Yeah.'
''I made sure we kept that little moment in so that you understand what she was attracted to.
''And you're welcome to talk to her about it.
''She loves to be open about it.
''I just wanted to make sure that she was able to present a character that she was fully behind.''
Kristen is the only queer member of the new generation of Angels in the movie alongside Naomi Scott (Elena Houghlin) and Ella Balinska (Jane Kano), and Elizabeth - who also plays former Angel Susan Bosley - previously said her character is just like her, not conforming to any labels .
She said: ''When I cast [Kristen Stewart], I just wanted her to be ... I just felt like she's almost the way Kristen is.
''I don't feel there is a label that fits her.
''The only thing that was important to me was to not label it as anything.
''It's fine if the media wants to label it, I think that's OK, but I didn't do that. I just let her be herself in the film.''
The third instalment in the popular franchise follows 2000's 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' in 2003 - which both starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the private detectives.
