Elizabeth Banks has teased that Kristen Stewart is ''really funny'' in 'Charlie's Angels'.

The 45-year-old star has directed and co-written the reboot of the famous franchise and insisted that the 'Twilight Saga star - who will play one-third of the spy trio alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott - shows off a side of her that ''you don't often see in movies'' because she is usually cast in drama roles.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: ''I wanted Kristen to show off a side of herself you don't often see in her movies, she's really funny in this.''

The 'Hunger Games' actress went on to explain that it was important to her to show ''women working together'' in the forthcoming remake and insisted she didn't want a movie about the lead character's ''romantic entanglements''

She said: ''It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don't call enough.

''When I'm at work, I don't talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.''

Elizabeth insists it is a ''really exciting moment'' for female-led movies in Hollywood with superhero flicks 'Wonder Woman' and 'Captain Marvel' becoming massive box office successes and she has written her three female leads to be ''fun'' as well as ''real and relatable''

She said: ''It's a really exciting moment for female-driven films. Audiences are really looking for those inspirational stories about real and relatable characters, and I think the women in my movie are definitely real and relatable, but most importantly, I think they're really fun.''