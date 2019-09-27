Elizabeth Banks used a monitor ''quite literally'' during a scene so she could act and direct at the same time.

The 45-year-old actress is at the helm of the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot - while she also wrote, produced and starred in the movie - and Ella Balinska has heaped praise on her multitasking skills.

Balinska - who plays Jane Kano in the action comedy - told Variety: ''There was a moment when we were in the Townsend Agency and she was literally on set writing, producing and starring at the same time.

''She sat down with us. She had the monitor quite literally in the scene and it was on her lap whilst being present in the scene and also being able to be active as a director which if that doesn't say pioneer, I don't know what else does.''

Banks takes on the role of boss Sam Bosley in the film, while Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott join Balinska to complete the Angels trio as Sabina Wilson and Elena Houghlin.

Stewart previously revealed she agreed to star in the film because filmmaker Banks has always been supportive of her.

She said: ''I did 'Charlie's Angels' because I'm a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me. I always felt, like, she doesn't think I'm a freak.''

However, she also recently begged people to stop sharing Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey's infectious theme song 'Don't Call Me Angel' because it's too catchy.

She admitted: ''I would like everyone to stop posting that song. Literally, I like can't get away from it. Actually, what I mean is, Charlie's Angels is sick and I love that song. And I do! But, it's, like, a lot...

''The thing is, I haven't heard all of it, so I only know that [chorus]. Maybe if I could hear all of it it might be a satisfying experience... But thank you for being on our soundtrack!''