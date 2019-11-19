'Charlie's Angels' director Elizabeth Banks - who also wrote, produced and starred in the reboot - has joked about the film's poor box office return and called the project a ''flop''.
Elizabeth Banks jokes about 'Charlie's Angels' being a box office ''flop''.
The 45-year-old star - who wrote, directed, produced and starred as Rebekah Bosley in the reboot of female crime-fighting franchise - has offered a response after the movie pulled in just $27.6 million for its opening weekend, made off a budget of between $48-55 million.
Taking to social media to address the poor return, Banks quipped on Twitter: ''Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure you're name is on it at least 4x.
''I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world.''
Despite her comment, the disappointing launch comes after Banks admitted she was hoping to convince studio bosses to back more female directors.
She recently said: ''The main thing I want is to convince executives that they can trust women.
''If I deliver a good movie with this amazing cast, we made something really fun that people really want to see, I just hope I can convince more executives to trust us - just trust women with the job.''
And she hoped audiences who see the action movie - which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the Angels - love it and she will get the chance to continue the franchise with a sequel.
She added: ''It's always a good time to have a female-fronted action franchise out there. It's never a bad time for that. I want people to leave just feeling super hopeful about the sh***y world we're living in.''
'Twilight' star Stewart, 29, has acknowledged that working with a female director is rare, and heaped praise on the trust given to the filmmaker.
She said: ''I have to say though, it is remarkable. On a smaller movie? Sure. But on a big-budget huge movie that really aspires to be a franchise, not normal. So that fact that she kick-started this and made it happen and everyone trusted her, including the studio, it's wild. It's really special.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
An unusually inventive approach brings this story to life, as the filmmakers get into the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
In the mid-1960s, The Beach Boys were at the top of their game. Having released...