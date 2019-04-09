Elizabeth Banks didn't want to ''see anyone else'' but Kristen Stewart cast in 'Charlie's Angels'.

The 45-year-old star has directed and co-written the reboot of the famous franchise and she always knew that she wanted the 'Twilight' star to play one third of the spy trio, alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott, and is confident that she has got the casting right.

Speaking at a CinemaCon luncheon, she said: ''I'm somebody who believes that 90 per cent of the job is casting. I mean, I'm an actor so of course, I believe that [laughs]. But I really do believe that is key.

''I want to see Robert Downey Jr. play Tony Stark; I don't want to see anyone else do it. I want to see Kristen Stewart be a Charlie's Angel and I didn't want to see [anyone else do it.]''

The 'Hunger Games' star went on to explain that she cast Ella, 22, and Naomi, 25, as she wants people Kristen, 29, could ''bounce off'' and insisted that the ''dynamism'' between the trio is what makes scenes ''really fun''.

She said: ''I wanted her to surprise people and be on a journey. I wanted to give her other Angels that were not anything like her so that she could pull energy from and bounce off of and work off of. Because it's the dynamism in the scenes that makes her really fun.''

Shooting on the film wrapped up last year and the movie was originally handed a September 2019 release date, but the studio behind the project - Sony Pictures - subsequently decided to push the release back until November 1, 2019.

The movie also features Sir Patrick Stewart as Bosley, the character who is the link to the mysterious Charlie who runs the Charles Townsend Agency that employs the female agents known as the Angels.