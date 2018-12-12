Director Elizabeth Banks has revealed that the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot has wrapped filming.
The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot has wrapped filming.
Director Elizabeth Banks has announced via her Instagram account that the much-hyped reboot - which features the likes of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska - has completed shooting, posting a behind-the-scenes photograph of members of the cast on her page.
She captioned the black-and-white image: ''That's a wrap. So much love and gratitude to these Angels #kristenstewart @naomigscott and @ellabalinska @charliesangels #charliesangels #bts #attitudeofgratitude #NextNovember why did I wear such a big hat #smiles #love #femalefilmmakers (sic)''
The movie was originally handed a September 2019 release date, but the studio behind the project - Sony - subsequently decided to push the release back until November 1, 2019.
Kristen, 28, previously admitted to being a fan of earlier instalments of the 'Charlie's Angels' stories, although she's reluctant to draw any comparisons with her own movie.
She said: ''I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it's not such a bad thing. It's kind of like a 'woke' version.''
The Hollywood star also hinted at how the upcoming movie will differ from earlier 'Charlie's Angels' films.
Kristen - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - said: ''It's not just three [Angels]. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
An unusually inventive approach brings this story to life, as the filmmakers get into the...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
In the mid-1960s, The Beach Boys were at the top of their game. Having released...