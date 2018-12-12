The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot has wrapped filming.

Director Elizabeth Banks has announced via her Instagram account that the much-hyped reboot - which features the likes of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska - has completed shooting, posting a behind-the-scenes photograph of members of the cast on her page.

She captioned the black-and-white image: ''That's a wrap. So much love and gratitude to these Angels #kristenstewart @naomigscott and @ellabalinska @charliesangels #charliesangels #bts #attitudeofgratitude #NextNovember why did I wear such a big hat #smiles #love #femalefilmmakers (sic)''

The movie was originally handed a September 2019 release date, but the studio behind the project - Sony - subsequently decided to push the release back until November 1, 2019.

Kristen, 28, previously admitted to being a fan of earlier instalments of the 'Charlie's Angels' stories, although she's reluctant to draw any comparisons with her own movie.

She said: ''I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it's not such a bad thing. It's kind of like a 'woke' version.''

The Hollywood star also hinted at how the upcoming movie will differ from earlier 'Charlie's Angels' films.

Kristen - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - said: ''It's not just three [Angels]. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other.''