'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Eliza Dushku has given birth to her first child with husband Peter Palandjian, who she married last August.
Eliza Dushku has given birth to her first child.
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star and her husband Peter Palandjian have welcomed son Philip into the world, and she shared a picture of the little one being held up while wearing a lion onesie, in a reference to Simba's birth in 'The Lion King' movie.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Our BABY = #Bourne
''Can you feel the love, Philip ''Bourne'' !? (sic)''
The 38-year-old actress - who played Faith in the US supernatural drama and spin-off 'Angel' - revealed in February she was expecting her first child with Peter, who has four children from previous relationships.
She said at the time: ''We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us.
''I'm newly married and I'm just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I've been acting since I was nine years old and I'm sort of finding these new things that I'm really excited about. It's been a big year but a great year.''
The happy couple wed in the courtyard of the Boston Public Library last August, a year after announcing their engagement.
The 'True Lies' actress shared photos of her wedding on Instagram a month after the nuptials, and in June 2017, she showed off pictures from 54-year-old Peter's proposal.
On the engagement pictures, she wrote: ''''#Ayo..! ''YES!!'' Absolutely, my love#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed (sic)''
Eliza previously dated former LA Lakers basketball player Rick Fox, 47, but they decided to go their separate ways in 2014 after five years together.
