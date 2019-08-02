Eliza Dushku has given birth to her first child.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star and her husband Peter Palandjian have welcomed son Philip into the world, and she shared a picture of the little one being held up while wearing a lion onesie, in a reference to Simba's birth in 'The Lion King' movie.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our BABY = #Bourne

''Can you feel the love, Philip ''Bourne'' !? (sic)''

The 38-year-old actress - who played Faith in the US supernatural drama and spin-off 'Angel' - revealed in February she was expecting her first child with Peter, who has four children from previous relationships.

She said at the time: ''We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us.

''I'm newly married and I'm just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I've been acting since I was nine years old and I'm sort of finding these new things that I'm really excited about. It's been a big year but a great year.''

The happy couple wed in the courtyard of the Boston Public Library last August, a year after announcing their engagement.

The 'True Lies' actress shared photos of her wedding on Instagram a month after the nuptials, and in June 2017, she showed off pictures from 54-year-old Peter's proposal.

On the engagement pictures, she wrote: ''''#Ayo..! ''YES!!'' Absolutely, my love#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed (sic)''

Eliza previously dated former LA Lakers basketball player Rick Fox, 47, but they decided to go their separate ways in 2014 after five years together.