Eliza Dushku is pregnant.

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress is expecting her first child with new husband Peter Palandjian - who has four children from previous relationships - and couldn't be happier.

She gushed to Us Weekly magazine: ''We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us.''

The 38-year-old star - who celebrated 10 years of sobriety last November - is also preparing to embark on her final year at Suffolk University, where she's studying holistic healing, addiction and trauma, and is excited about the future.

She said: ''I'm newly married and I'm just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I've been acting since I was nine years old and I'm sort of finding these new things that I'm really excited about. It's been a big year but a great year.''

The couple tied the knot in the courtyard of the Boston Public Library last August, a year after announcing their engagement.

The 'True Lies' actress shared photos of her wedding on Instagram a month after it had took place, while in June 2017, she showed off pictures from 54-year-old Peter's proposal.

On the engagement pictures, she wrote: ''''#Ayo..! ''YES!!'' Absolutely, my love#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed (sic)''

Eliza has kept her romance out of the spotlight for the most part, and only shares the occasional picture on social media.

Back in December 2016, she share a picture with her man and friends in California.

And on Instagram, simply captioning the photo: #ontopoftheworld #bros #ca (sic)''

The 'Wrong Turn' actress previously dated LA Lakers champion Rick Fox, 47.

However, they decided to go their separate ways after five years together in 2014.

The pair lived together in Los Angeles and as soon as they split up, Eliza headed straight back to her home city of Boston, which holds a special place in her heart, as she missed being around her family and friends.

At the time, she said: ''I'd rather be a little physically cold here than emotionally cold in Los Angeles. I missed my town and I missed my family.''