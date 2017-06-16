Eliza Dushku and Peter Palandjian have got engaged after the former sports star got down on one knee in Boston.
Eliza Dushku is engaged.
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star announced her former tennis player boyfriend Peter Palandjian, 53, got down on one knee on Thursday (15.06.17).
Sharing a picture of the moment on Instagram, the 36-year-old beauty wrote: ''#Ayo..! ''YES!!'' Absolutely, my love#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed (sic)''
Peter is also the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in Boston based in Massachusetts and is a Harvard University graduate with four children from previous relationships.
The brunette beauty has until now tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
Back in December, she share a picture with her man and friends in California.
And on Instagram, simply captioning the photo: #ontopoftheworld #bros #ca (sic)''
The 'Wrong Turn' actress previously dated LA Lakers champion Rick Fox, 47.
However, they decided to go their separate ways after five years together in 2014.
The pair lived together in Los Angeles and as soon as they split up, Eliza headed straight back to her home city of Boston, which holds a special place in her heart, as she missed being around her family and friends.
At the time, she said: ''I'd rather be a little physically cold here than emotionally cold in Los Angeles. I missed my town and I missed my family.''
The happy couple are yet to set a date for their wedding.
