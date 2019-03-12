Eliza Dushku is ''healing'' following her sexual harassment settlement, in which CBS paid her $9.5 million after she accused Michael Weatherly of harassment.
The 38-year-old actress was revealed in December to have been paid $9.5 million in a settlement from CBS when she accused her former 'Bull' co-star Michael Weatherly of harassment.
And after moving to Boston to study holistic psychology at Lesley University and start a family with her husband Peter Palandjian - with whom she is currently expecting her first child - Eliza says she's on the path to wellness.
She said: ''I need the distance to recalibrate and start a family. But I don't want people to think coming forward means ending your career. I could be acting. I could be in L.A. I just need to be here right now.
''[I don't regret the settlement being out in the open]. Humans need a cohesive narrative for who they are. And we're as sick as our secrets. So naming our secrets - that's a part of healing.''
The 'True Lies' star isn't allowed to speak about her case after she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and has said she is against the idea of the agreement as she believes it ''re-victimises'' people.
She added: ''We're talking in code. NDAs re-victimise people. They give more power to the powerful. And as the less powerful person, you have to live in someone else's f***ed up version of reality.''
But Eliza says she's still ''angry'' about the situation, as she claims people on set of the drama series ''knew'' about the alleged harassment and didn't do anything to help her.
Speaking to Time magazine, she said: ''I guess what makes me angry is people knew. Important people knew. They could have done something. And they didn't.''
