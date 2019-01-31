Elisabeth Röhm says her ''prayers have been answered'' after her significant other Jonathan Colby popped the question last week.
Elisabeth Röhm has got engaged.
The former 'Law and Order' star has confirmed her ''extraordinary'' significant other Jonathan Colby popped the question to her last week, and admitted her ''prayers have been answered'' after he asked her to marry him.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Yes, I'm engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man! Thank you for asking! There's been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not. I'm so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you. I've waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES! It's never too late to write your new story. God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too - Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful #forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm (sic)''
Retired judge Jonathan popped the question at their home in La Jolla, California, as the happy couple took in some ''stunning ocean views'' at sunset.
Former 'Angel' star Elisabeth told PEOPLE magazine: ''We're overjoyed to share with everyone that we got engaged last week at our home in La Jolla, California.
''In the privacy of our backyard, we shared our commitment to love each other forever as we took in the stunning ocean views at sunset.
''It was the most loving and romantic day of our lives with many tears of happiness.''
Elisabeth was previously engaged to businessman Ron Wooster, who she has a 10-year-old daughter Easton with, but they split in 2014.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Irving Rosenfeld is a conman whose impressively deft criminal exploits have eluded authorities for years....
Whilst running a con, being anonymous is very important. Keeping past operations secret and your...
Irving Rosenfeld is one of America's most talented con artists but his world of ladies...
Infused with a B-movie vibe, this fast-paced, choppily edited thriller doesn't waste any time on...
There's an intriguing premise to this snappy action thriller, but it's never properly developed by...
The second in Rose's planned trilogy of films based on Tolstoy novels (after Ivansxtc), this...
Sandra Bullock isn't doing her underappreciated talentany favors by appearing in "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed...