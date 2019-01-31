Elisabeth Röhm has got engaged.

The former 'Law and Order' star has confirmed her ''extraordinary'' significant other Jonathan Colby popped the question to her last week, and admitted her ''prayers have been answered'' after he asked her to marry him.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Yes, I'm engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man! Thank you for asking! There's been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not. I'm so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you. I've waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES! It's never too late to write your new story. God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too - Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful #forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm (sic)''

Retired judge Jonathan popped the question at their home in La Jolla, California, as the happy couple took in some ''stunning ocean views'' at sunset.

Former 'Angel' star Elisabeth told PEOPLE magazine: ''We're overjoyed to share with everyone that we got engaged last week at our home in La Jolla, California.

''In the privacy of our backyard, we shared our commitment to love each other forever as we took in the stunning ocean views at sunset.

''It was the most loving and romantic day of our lives with many tears of happiness.''

Elisabeth was previously engaged to businessman Ron Wooster, who she has a 10-year-old daughter Easton with, but they split in 2014.