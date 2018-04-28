Elisabeth Moss will not ''tolerate'' harassment on the set of the TV show she produces, 'The Handmaid's Tale', as well as anywhere else she works.
Elisabeth Moss would not ''tolerate'' harassment at work.
The 35-year-old actress is also a producer on her TV show 'The Handmaid's Tale' and feels a sense of ''responsibility'' to make sure the set is a safe environment for the cast and crew.
She said: ''I don't tolerate that kind of behaviour regardless, whether it be as an actor or a producer and I never have.
''But I do think there's a certain amount of responsibility as a producer to make sure we have a safe working environment. And I do feel maybe a little extra responsibility being that I am a female producer.''
Elisabeth is proud that the dystopian drama has connected with so many people around the world.
She said: ''The thing that means the most to me that people say is that it gave them some sort of strength or some sort of bravery. Maybe they're going through something in their own country, whether they're a woman or whether they're gay or whatever it is. They watch the show and it gave them some sort of strength to be who they are and to not give up on who they are.''
And the award-winning actress admitted she never expected the drama - which is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name - to be so successful.
She said: ''You don't ever think that you're going to have this kind of success for something.''
The former 'Mad Men' star feels working on the show is a ''great privilege''.
She shared to OK! magazine: ''In my work, I have the privilege of being able t get up and go do what I love the most and make a living at it.
''Every once in a while, when I feel a little bit tired, I remind myself that it's a great privilege to be able to do that and to be able to tell the stories that we tell on this show. It's cathartic.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...