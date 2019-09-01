Elisabeth Moss wants to see more women in roles behind the camera.

The 37-year-old actress is pleased to see plenty of interesting roles being written for females on screen, but thinks more needs to be done for those who want to work off screen in roles such as camera operators and directors.

She said: ''I do think [interesting female roles] are being written. The industry has realised that women go to see things, and we are getting more and more opportunities to put women at the forefront. We are a huge audience and we want to see ourselves represented.''

But when asked if women are more powerful in the industry now, she added: ''Absolutely, but that's not to say they are equal yet. I was reading some numbers on the percentage of women who are behind the camera and it's still really low. It's not equal yet, but it's a hundred times better.''

Elisabeth stars in and executive produces the Hulu series 'The Handmaid's Tale', and has said she and her fellow producers always try to hire female directors.

She explained: ''On 'The Handmaid's Tale' we try to hire mostly female directors. There are so many out there that are talented and we don't have space for them all. It's the same with cinematographers. They are out there. I think there's an awakening and a realisation of the inequality and a necessity rising in people to fix that, which is good.''

The actress also heaped praise on actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whom she described as the ''second coming'' for females in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Elisabeth said: ''I just watched 'Fleabag', and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is genius. She's literally the second coming. I've also enjoyed 'After Life', with Ricky Gervais. 'The Office' was one of my favourite shows.''