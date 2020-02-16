Elisabeth Moss was ''scared out of her skin'' when she watched her own new movie 'The Invisible Man'.
The 37-year-old actress portrays Cecilia in the upcoming horror remake and though she was ''nervous'' about it living up to her expectations, she was delighted that it frightened her and turned out to be a ''really good'' movie.
She said: ''I watched it by myself in a screening room and I was a little bit nervous because I worked very hard on this movie and I wanted it to be good.
''But - and this was what excited me the most - I literally jumped. Like, nine times.
''I was actually out of my skin. I had those classic jump scares that we were going for.
''That was the most important thing to me, 'Please, please, let it be scary!'
''And then the second thing I was happy about was to see that this is just a really good movie.
''A thrilling, character-driven film.''
Elisabeth didn't feel like she had to do a lot to prepare for the role after her previous work on the likes of 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top of the Lake'.
She told Empire magazine: ''I've had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse.
''Whether it's emotional, physical, sexual, it's something that I've dived into quite a bit.
''So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.''
And the former 'Mad Men' star's own experiences helped too.
She added: ''Also, I think just being a woman and being a person who has been in relationships, being a person that has been on this side of the coin - bringing that perspective I think was really helpful.''
