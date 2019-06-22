Elisabeth Moss copes with her fame by surrounding herself with friends and family she can ''trust''.

The 36-year-old actress recently starred in the second season of hit HBO series 'The Handmaid's Tale' and confessed that following the massive success of the show, she keeps herself grounded by often confiding in ''people that she loves'' and who she knows will give good advice.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: ''I surround myself with people that I love and trust. That's usually my family or friends. Friends that I've had for years.

''Obviously I love my family but I rely on my friends too. I think it's important to surround yourself with people who support you and whose opinions you can really trust are for the greater good.''

The 'Mad Men' star went on to explain that although she can't pinpoint a ''turning point'' in her three-decade career, when she landed her role as daughter of President Josiah Bartlet in the NBC political drama series 'The West Wing' she knew the show would be ''something big''.

She said: ''I've been doing this for 30 years. It's a long time there's never really one turning point, but there are many little steps that go into a career.

''I guess 'The West Wing' was definitely a marker for me as the start of something big. I learned a lot on that show and it really set me up for how we're supposed to act on set; how you're supposed to be a professional and how you're supposed to be kind.

''The actors on West Wing were all of those things - and really talented. Thankfully, I was young enough to be able to learn from them. So that was definitely a marker. ''