Elisabeth Moss says she is a ''huge supporter of the LGBTQ community'' but can't speak for anyone else in the Church of Scientology.

The 36-year-old actress is notoriously private about her faith, but she has admitted while she is a huge advocate of ''free will'' and the freedom of speech, she can only open up about her own experiences.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, she said: ''[I'm] obviously a huge feminist and huge supporter of the LGBTQ community...

''I can't speak to what other people believe, I can't speak to what other people's experiences have been. That's where I stand and the only place I can speak from is my own.''

The 'Handmaid's Tale' star also discussed the possibility of any conflicts between Scientology and the feminist roles she takes on, and she described the situation as ''complicated''.

She explained: ''It's a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs.

''One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech. I believe we as humans should be able to critique things.

''I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions.''

Elisabeth has largely kept her personal life - including her life as a member of Scientology - out of the press over the years, but she has said in the past that she wouldn't try and censor anyone else's views on her controversial faith, even if she doesn't agree with them herself.

She previously said: ''You cannot take away a person's right to speak, and to have a voice. I'm not going to tell you that you can't say what you think. Because if I do, then am I not a hypocrite?

''I fundamentally believe in freedom and human rights. And, if I was not thick-skinned enough to handle criticism, I would not have been in this business for 29 years.''