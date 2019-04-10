'The Handmaid's Tale' actress Elisabeth Moss says she is a ''huge supporter of the LGBTQ community'' but can't speak for anyone else in the Church of Scientology.
Elisabeth Moss says she is a ''huge supporter of the LGBTQ community'' but can't speak for anyone else in the Church of Scientology.
The 36-year-old actress is notoriously private about her faith, but she has admitted while she is a huge advocate of ''free will'' and the freedom of speech, she can only open up about her own experiences.
Speaking to The Daily Beast, she said: ''[I'm] obviously a huge feminist and huge supporter of the LGBTQ community...
''I can't speak to what other people believe, I can't speak to what other people's experiences have been. That's where I stand and the only place I can speak from is my own.''
The 'Handmaid's Tale' star also discussed the possibility of any conflicts between Scientology and the feminist roles she takes on, and she described the situation as ''complicated''.
She explained: ''It's a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs.
''One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech. I believe we as humans should be able to critique things.
''I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions.''
Elisabeth has largely kept her personal life - including her life as a member of Scientology - out of the press over the years, but she has said in the past that she wouldn't try and censor anyone else's views on her controversial faith, even if she doesn't agree with them herself.
She previously said: ''You cannot take away a person's right to speak, and to have a voice. I'm not going to tell you that you can't say what you think. Because if I do, then am I not a hypocrite?
''I fundamentally believe in freedom and human rights. And, if I was not thick-skinned enough to handle criticism, I would not have been in this business for 29 years.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...