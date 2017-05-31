Elisabeth Moss has 100 per cent approval over her own nude scenes.
Elisabeth Moss always gets final say on her nude scenes.
While the 'Handmaid's Tale' star doesn't have a problem with stripping off if it is vital for a role, she insists on approval of the final cut.
Speaking in Cannes, she told Vulture: ''I'm very particular about that kind of thing and I don't let anyone decide who's going to do what angles except for myself. Unless they would like to take their clothes off and be shot, then they can decide their angles.
''Everything that involves nudity I have 100 per cent approval, otherwise I don't do it. That way is actually better for the filmmaker, because you actually end up getting more than you would if you just ask the actor to take her clothes off.''
And Elisabeth, 34, praises her 'Top of the Lake' director Jane Campion for starting the trend.
She said: ''Jane said, 'You can have 100 per cent approval of every frame and anything you don't like will never be used'. She gave it to me. She really allowed me to have that voice. And I carried it over.''
Elisabeth also revealed she loves her role as a producer on 'The Handmaid's Tale' and enjoys having more of a say in her projects.
She said: ''It definitely has made me more outspoken. It's given me a stronger voice, because in order to go up against a group of people - a studio, a network, writers, producers, everything - you have to be strong and you have to be willing to speak your mind. And I think as actors - especially as actresses - I think there's sometimes a little bit of patting on the head and sending back to one's trailer. And it's been really empowering to say, 'No you can't do that. You have to listen to me.'''
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...