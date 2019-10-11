Elisabeth Moss is in talks to star in Taika Waititi's adaptation of 'Next Goal Wins'.

'The Handmaid's Tale' star is set to join Michael Fassbender in the film, which is an adaption of the 2014 documentary of the same name.

The documentary, which was directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamieson, follows the American Samoa soccer team in their attempts to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Fassbender will play Dutch coach Thomas Rongen, who was given the task of turning the minnow's fortunes around. It is not yet known which role Moss will take on.

It will be distributed under the 'Fox Searchlight' banner. Taika also worked with the company for his upcoming satire 'Jojo Rabbit'.

'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika has teamed up with 'The Inbetweeners' creator Iain Morris. He will also produce the film along with Garret Basch and Jonathan Cavendish.

Moss, 37, recently pulled out of 'The Power of the Dog' because of scheduling clashes with 'The Handmaid's Tale.' Her role was taken by Kirsten Dunst.

New Zealand-born director Taika is also working on a fourth 'Thor' film and has a role in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' sequel.

'X-Men' star Fassbender, 42, has been tipped as a future James Bond once Daniel Craig gives up his tenure as 007, however, he will soon be seen on screen as a spy.

Fassbender is set to star in and produce the spy thriller 'Malko', in which he will take on the titular role of Malko Linge in the upcoming film based on Gerard de Villiers' action novel series 'S.A.S' which has been acquired by Lionsgate.