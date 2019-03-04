Elisabeth Moss is reportedly in talks for the lead role in 'The Invisible Man' reboot.

'The Handmaid's Tale' actress is said to the frontrunner for an unknown part in the remake of Universal's 1950s sci-fi blockbuster, which is based on the novel by H. G. Wells.

In the original, the titular character's love interest Flora Cranley was portrayed by Gloria Stuart - who is best known for portraying old Rose in 'Titanic'.

Details of the project are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Leigh Whannell - who helmed 'Upgrade' and 'Saw' - is helming the project.

Johnny Depp was originally attached to the lead part, but the movie is pushing forward without the 55-year-old star's involvement.

The film has suffered from major setbacks after Ed Solomon stepped down from writing the reboot last year.

Alex Kurtzman - who started 'The Dark Universe' - admitted he was unsure what the future holds.

And then, Solomon - who penned 'Men in Black' and 'Now You See Me' - revealed that he stepped away from the film, due to Depp starring in the main role, after conflicting ideas with the studio.

He said previously: ''At the end of the day, I think Universal and I had a different idea of what the movie was gonna be. We began thinking that our notions would meld, and I should've listened more closely to what they really were wanting. I think Universal has had to come to a kind of reckoning of, 'What are we doing with the Dark Universe?' And, 'What is our real intention with it?' And I thinking they're re-configuring it now, which I think is probably good. So I'm not working on it.''

Universal Studios made its name with the Universal Monsters movies which began in the 1920s with Lon Chaney's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' and the creature features continued to be popular with audiences for the next three decades with 'Dracula', 'Frankenstein', 'The Mummy', 'The Wolf Man' and 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' all being major hits whilst making household names of Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney Jr. and Boris Karloff.

The Dark Universe was due to continue with a 'Bride of Frankenstein' remake with Angelina Jolie in the title role but that project was put on hold after Kurtzman - who helmed and co-wrote the Tom Cruise led 2017 reboot of 'The Mummy', which was the starting point for the connected series of movies - and co-producer Chris Morgan stepped away from the entire multiverse.