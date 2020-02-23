Elisabeth Moss thinks she should store her awards - two Emmys and three Golden Globes - somewhere ''nicer'' than a bookshelf.
Elisabeth Moss thinks she should store her awards somewhere ''nicer''
The 'Handmaid's Tale' star has received a number of awards across her career but thinks she should look to a better place to display them.
Speaking about her two Emmys and three Golden Globes, she said: ''They're on a bookshelf in my apartment, along with a bunch of memorabilia and trinkets from other things I've done. I should probably get something nicer like a glass cabinet.''
The 37-year-old actress stars in her new movie 'The Invisible Man' and has admitted that if she was invisible for a day, she would love to watch an actor she admires - like Meryl Streep - up close.
Asked what she would do, she told the Observer New Review: ''Go to a film set or theatre and watch an actor up-close who I really admire. Someone like Meryl Streep. I hope she doesn't read this and take out a restraining order! That's the least subversive thing I'd do, anyway. Everything else would involve sketchy, shady stuff.''
Meanwhile, Elisabeth previously confessed she was ''scared out of her skin'' when she watched 'The Invisible Man'.
She said: ''I watched it by myself in a screening room and I was a little bit nervous because I worked very hard on this movie and I wanted it to be good. But - and this was what excited me the most - I literally jumped. Like, nine times. I was actually out of my skin. I had those classic jump scares that we were going for. That was the most important thing to me, 'Please, please, let it be scary!' And then the second thing I was happy about was to see that this is just a really good movie. A thrilling, character-driven film.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...