Elisabeth Moss has been dating a man named John for the past year and they are very happy together.
Elisabeth Moss is in love.
The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress - who split from Fred Armisen in September 2010 after just 11 months of marriage - had initially planned to keep her personal life out of the spotlight but has now revealed she's been romancing a man named John for the last year and they are very happy together.
She said: ''I now think who cares? His name is John. We've been together for over a year and he's by the pool right now. In a way, you want to preserve your privacy but in another way, I don't care. I love him, I'm playing it by ear, he's lovely and I'm happy.''
The 37-year-old star laughed off recent rumours that she was in a relationship with Tom Cruise and they were planning to marry and have children.
She said of the speculation: ''Not as far as I know. It would be awful for me and my boyfriend.
''I'm sure he's perfectly nice, but I've never met him.''
The former 'Mad Men' actress admitted it is ''weird'' that she has taken on a number of roles where her characters have lost babies or given them up and vowed that, when she has kids herself, she'll never let them go.
She told the Sunday Times magazine: ''I don't think it's a conscious thing, but it's a theme I've been aware of for a while. I always try my hardest to keep hold of those babies.
''If I ever have a baby, though, I'm going to hold on to that thing for dear f***ing life. I'll have it chained to me. It'll be a 50-year-old kid and I'll be 'No, you're staying with me.'
''[Will they rebel?] Probably, but I don't care. I know what happens when you let them out of your sight.''
