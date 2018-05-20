Elisabeth Moss loved her ''unusual'' upbringing with her musician parents.
The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress was raised in Los Angeles, but her dad Ron and mother Linda were both musicians so they spent a lot of time out on the road.
She said: ''We were always travelling, it was a very unusual upbringing.
''Everyone was always up late, and slept late. We'd go out to dinner. It was a great upbringing.''
But though she's used to having to move around a lot, Elisabeth is very excited about her upcoming projects, 'Her Smell' and 'The Kitchen' because both are set in New York so she can stay at her own house for a long period of time.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I'm going to be in my apartment! I might buy a rug! Do you understand? I might actually buy a rug. And be there when it's delivered.''
The 35-year-old actress is a member of the Church of Scientology, and though she rarely speaks publicly about her religion, she wouldn't try and censor anyone else's views on the controversial faith, even if she doesn't agree with them herself.
She explained: ''You cannot take away a person's right to speak, and to have a voice.
''I'm not going to tell you that you can't say what you think. Because if I do, then am I not a hypocrite?
''I fundamentally believe in freedom and human rights. And, if I was not thick-skinned enough to handle criticism, I would not have been in this business for 29 years.''
