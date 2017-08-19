Elisabeth Moss is ''boring''.

The 35-year-old actress - who has been single since her brief marriage to Fred Armisen ended in 2010 after just a year - does have a close group of friends and prefers to spend time alone when she isn't working.

She told Marie Claire: ''I'm so boring, honestly, I'm quite the loner.

''I mean, I like people, I do have friends, but I enjoy spending my time alone.

''Part of the reason is because I spend 12-16 hours a day on set with 100 people and I've been doing that for years.

''When I'm done with work, I go home, shower, and have a glass of wine and a little dinner by myself. I'm very content.''

The 'Top of the Lake' star admitted her life hasn't turned out the way she planned, but she feels very ''fulfilled'' and tries not to worry about things not working out how she expected.

Asked for advice for her younger self, she said: ''A few years ago, my friend and I wrote letters to ourselves, pretending it was 10 years in the future.

''It was really moving, because the letters were so loving, caring and generous in ways we weren't to ourselves on an everyday basis.

''My path has been fulfilling, but not at all what I would have panned.

''So I guess you shouldn't stress about the things you thought that would happen that didn't.

''It's going to be OK. I'm still telling myself that, you know.''