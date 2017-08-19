'Top of the Lake' star Elisabeth Moss claims she is extremely boring and a loner.
Elisabeth Moss is ''boring''.
The 35-year-old actress - who has been single since her brief marriage to Fred Armisen ended in 2010 after just a year - does have a close group of friends and prefers to spend time alone when she isn't working.
She told Marie Claire: ''I'm so boring, honestly, I'm quite the loner.
''I mean, I like people, I do have friends, but I enjoy spending my time alone.
''Part of the reason is because I spend 12-16 hours a day on set with 100 people and I've been doing that for years.
''When I'm done with work, I go home, shower, and have a glass of wine and a little dinner by myself. I'm very content.''
The 'Top of the Lake' star admitted her life hasn't turned out the way she planned, but she feels very ''fulfilled'' and tries not to worry about things not working out how she expected.
Asked for advice for her younger self, she said: ''A few years ago, my friend and I wrote letters to ourselves, pretending it was 10 years in the future.
''It was really moving, because the letters were so loving, caring and generous in ways we weren't to ourselves on an everyday basis.
''My path has been fulfilling, but not at all what I would have panned.
''So I guess you shouldn't stress about the things you thought that would happen that didn't.
''It's going to be OK. I'm still telling myself that, you know.''
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...